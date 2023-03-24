Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. (Storm Prediction Center)
Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m.   Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area until the early evening.

Here is the forecast over the next few hours:

3 PM Forecast
4 PM Forecast
5 PM Forecast
6 PM Forecast
7 PM Forecast

