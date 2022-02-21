SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for areas northwest of the I-30 corridor until 4 a.m. Counties included are Red River in Texas, McCurtain in Oklahoma and Little River, Sevier and Howard in Arkansas.
The watch means that tornadoes are possible in and near this area until 4 a.m.
A strong upper atmospheric disturbance as shown in the Water Vapor imagery
plus a northward moving warm front (red) and a southward advancing cold front (blue) are helping to tap into an unstable atmosphere to make severe storms.
Regional Radar shows severe storms in north Texas and Oklahoma during Monday evening.
Precisioncast during the next few hours shows the storms clipping the northwest part of the ArkLaTex:
Then, the storms weaken as we head toward dawn on Tuesday.
