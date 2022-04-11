SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas and south Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m.
Tornadoes, gusty winds and large hail are possible in and near the watch area this evening.
A passing weather disturbance over a stationary front plus very warm and humid conditions could help produce severe storms with tornadoes for the next several hours.
