SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has two Tornado Watches posted for the area. Across Arkansas, it's a PDS or a Particularly Dangerous Situation as long lived and violent tornadoes could occur through 8 p.m. This area has much stronger dynamics to support these type of twisters.
The western watch is in an area where it's quite warm and humid with a dry line moving through. Here the dynamics are weaker. This watch is until 9 p.m.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.