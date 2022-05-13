A total lunar eclipse will be visible across North and South America Sunday evening.
For 84 minutes, the moon will cross through Earth’s shadow, making the full moon appear a coppery red as it reflects back all of Earth’s sunrises and sunsets. The natural phenomena is also known as a blood moon.
It’s completely safe to watch the lunar eclipse with your eyes, but binoculars or a powerful telescope can enrich the experience.
NASA will feature livestreams here of the eclipse with experts commenting on each step of the process from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT.