Early voting for the November 3, 2020 election began Friday, October 16, 2020 in the state of Louisiana.
Here are the total number of votes submitted by the Louisiana Secretary of State: Statewide Early Voting Statistical Report -- highlighting the number of votes in Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish since the polls opened October 16:
Bossier Parish Total Vote: 8416
Bossier Parish Total Republican Vote: 4060
Bossier Parish Total Democrat Vote: 2954
Caddo Parish Total Vote: 11129
Caddo Parish Total Republican Vote: 2993
Caddo Parish Total Democrat Vote: 6961
Early voting in Louisiana continues through October 27, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
If you experience any election concerns, email us tips@ktbs.com.