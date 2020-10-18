Early Voting Here

Early voting for the November 3, 2020 election began Friday, October 16, 2020 in the state of Louisiana. 

Here are the total number of votes submitted by the Louisiana Secretary of State: Statewide Early Voting Statistical Report -- highlighting the number of votes in Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish since the polls opened October 16:

Bossier Parish Total Vote: 8416

Bossier Parish Total Republican Vote: 4060

Bossier Parish Total Democrat Vote: 2954

--

Caddo Parish Total Vote: 11129

Caddo Parish Total Republican Vote: 2993

Caddo Parish Total Democrat Vote: 6961

Early voting in Louisiana continues through October 27, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

If you experience any election concerns, email us tips@ktbs.com.

