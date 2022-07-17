BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders are mapping plans to make sweeping changes in how Louisiana's public high schools are rated, which is sparking anger and anxiety among local school superintendents.
The fact that 70% of high schools got a state-issued A or B grade compared to 41% of elementary and middle schools has become a flashpoint among those who say high school letter grades and school performance scores are wildly inflated.
School performance scores and letter grades for students in grades 3-8 are largely linked to how children fare on their LEAP standardized tests; however, high schools can pile up points that boost letter grades through a variety of ways, including by simply earning a diploma in four years.
"There is clearly a huge inflationary factor in high school," said Brigitte Nieland, director of government relations for the advocacy group Stand for Children. "And I think it tends to make the formula lose credibility, particularly at the high school level."
