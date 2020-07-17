SHREVEPORT, La - Tourism has taken a hard hit in the Shreveport-Bossier area but experts say the summer offers a lot of fun activities.
Experts say more than 20 million dollars in revenue has been lost during the pandemic.
Shalisa Roland, public relations manager for Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, says visitors still have plenty of affordable options.
"Like fishing holes and all kinds of things," Roland said. "There used to be festivals but, right now, we don't have that as much. But you can bring your boat and your kayak and you can enjoy Caddo Lake, Black Bayou, Cypress Lake, all of these different opportunities."
Terri Matthews, owner of Gumbeaux Event Productions, says she wants people to fall in love with the area again and support local attractions.
"There's beautiful golf courses around here, private and public," Matthews said. "There are plenty of lakes to rent kayaks and party barges. We're the 'Sportsman's Paradise'. Kayaking is something that a lot of people have picked up now. Great places, like Karnack, Texas, Caddo Lake, a lot of places like that. And then, biking."