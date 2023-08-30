Baton Rouge, La._ Tourism officials from each region of Louisiana are in Baton Rouge. They are attending the Louisiana Travel Summit.
Prior to Covid-19, 53 million tourists visited the state in 2019. Last year, over 46 million people visited. Lieutenant Gov. Billy Nungesser estimates 2023 could top 50 million visitors.
"We want to talk about all the successes we had coming out of Covid-19," Nungesser said. "The last couple of years and our plan for the future to get back to those record-breaking tourism years."
More than 250,000 people work in tourism. It is the 4th largest industry in the state.