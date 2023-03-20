SHREVEPORT, La. – The economic impact of the 2023 Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras parades was nearly $20 million, according to a new study conducted by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.
The research performed by Wysong Brand solutions showed the impact of the Krewes of Sobek, Harambee, Centaur, Gemini and Highland competed with pre-COVID numbers.
The study showed:
- Krewe of Sobek Parade total attendance increased by 300% (2,000 attendees)
- Krewe of Harambee Parade total attendance increased by 100% (8,000 attendees)
- Krewe of Highland Parade total attendance increased by 59% (35,000 attendees)
The study also revealed a higher percentage of out-of-town visitors attended parades in 2023 than in 2019. An estimated 225,000 people attended the five parades, and 41% of them came from outside the area.
2023
2019
Total Economic Impact
$19.6 Million
$22.9 Million
Attendees
225,000
244,500
(%) Out-of-town Attendees
41%
36%
Shreveport Mardi Gras parades generated $19.6 million in economic impact in 2023. This was slightly down from the economic impact in 2019; nevertheless, the Shreveport-Bossier area had more visitors from outside the area stay overnight for the five parades.
“We are excited that the Mardi Gras season continues to bring visitors from outside the area, and the economic impact is on the upswing from 2019,” said Stacy Brown, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau president and CEO. “We are two cities offering something you truly cannot experience anywhere else, and we love to see that these numbers reflect that.”
For more information on Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana, visit www.shreveport-bossier.org.