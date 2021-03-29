SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's the latest big thing in wireless technology, with the fastest speed yet for our devices. But the prospect of thousands of towers to make 5G possible across the city has residents and city officials concerned.
A homeowner in Shreve Isle, Charles Sicard, told Mayor Adrian Perkins and the city council last week, "Any of you, where you live, you don't want to walk out and see on your utility easement a 35 foot tall tower.
"It disrupts the way the neighborhood looks when you could easily place the equipment on an existing structure and nobody knows about it," Sicard continued.
Mayor Perkins explained, "We can make suggestions. But we can't mandate anything."
Perkins said the city is asking telecoms to work with SWEPCO's existing infrastructure. Michael Corbin, External Affairs Manager with SWEPCO, says the electric utility company is willing to share its existing poles with the telecoms. In fact, they already are with AT&T.
Corbin says at least three of the company's existing poles now have AT&T 5G antennas installed on top. But he says the telecoms can't share towers with each other because of interference.
"It's going to be first come, first served," Corbin said of the telecoms looking to share towers with SWEPCO.
Corbin says SWEPCO has been in talks with AT&T for two years, and Verizon for a year, in anticipation of the desire to co-locate towers.
"I expect that by the end of the year, there'll be about 200 5G antennas on our existing poles in Shreveport-Bossier," Corbin said.
But there may be a need for thousands more. Shreveport's Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson says a "pole forest" may be a necessary evil for 5G.
"Unfortunately, 5G millimeter wave technology does not penetrate thick walls, foliage, etc., very easily. Thus, ISPs (internet service providers) will have to cover an area with roughly 60-70 poles per square mile of residential zones so that each pole has a good line-of-sight to each potential customer wanting access," Hanson said.
Indeed, we found two AT&T stand alone 5G towers within a distance of three blocks of each other on Boulevard Street in the Highland area. One is at Gilbert; the other is at Centenary Boulevard to the east.
"This is not something the Mayor or I want. If they were co-located, per our recommendations, resolutions, and ordinances, then this wouldn't be a concern," Hanson said.
Councilman John Nickelson isn't counting on a lot of cooperation from the telecoms.
"They care about rolling out their network and collecting monthly fees for their 5G service. They're not worried about the aesthetic impact of thousands of towers on their community," he said.
"What you're seeing now is actually not near what you're going to see in the coming months as these telecoms start to make investments," Mayor Perkins warned.
The city of Shreveport says there are 44 stand-alone 5G towers already up around the city. And 46 more are permitted.
Sicard pleaded with the council, "Do not permit a tower in a residential area until this is addressed. And that way we don't have to come back and undo what we did."
Sicard made his own map showing four 5G towers in the works in his neighborhood, all within 400 yards of each other.
Some say the Louisiana Public Service Commission should control the number of towers. However, Enforcement Agent Gary Hobbs says, "Unfortunately the LPSC doesn’t regulate wireless phone service, towers or the carriers."
Instead, Hanson says the city is looking to the Federal Communications Commission for help the Biden administration. He says the Trump administration changed rules to favor providers, and strip local control from cities.
"Although we have some of the most progressive recommendations in the state and arguably the south, they are easily circumvented and impossible for us to push back on without the FCC dramatically changing the policies that preempt and remove local control around these issues," Hanson said.
But Hanson says changes that are needed from the FCC won't happen until a fifth commissioner comes on board.