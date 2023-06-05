MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma lawmaker is expected to attend a town hall meeting later this week in McCurtain County.
State representative Eddy Dempsey of Valliant is expected to speak on Wednesday at 1 p.m. inside City Hall.
An investigation is ongoing into the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office and other county leaders.
State investigators have been asked by the attorney general's office to investigate racist and threatening comments overheard in a secret recording that was released last April.
One commissioner has resigned, and the jail administrator has been placed on paid leave.