SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bringing resources and helping North Louisiana residents level up that was the goal of a town hall meeting held on Thursday evening.
Attendees got to hear about the programs that could put them on the path to home ownership.
Law enforcement officers talked about the programs they have to offer young people this summer. Organizer Barbara Norton says the goal of the meeting was to let people know what's out there.
"There's over 23 programs with the housing authority, and we were able to bring that information from Baton Rouge and let people see what they can do to become part of one of those programs. There has to be a fit for each person," said Norton.
The event was held at Winnfield Funeral Home.