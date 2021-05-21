ARCADIA, La. -- Closing on the sale of the town-owned Arcadia Outlet Mall to should be completed this week, Town Attorney Rob Moore.
In a special meeting last week, Jeff McGehee, the highest bidder at $500,000, explained what he would do with the facility once the sale is complete. Owner of Jane Marie, a “pick, pack and ship” company in Dubach, he intends to move the business to the Arcadia Outlet Mall.
“Jane Marie is a company where we help women feel beautiful,” he said. “That’s what we do. Our current location is in Dubach, and we have a 15,000 square foot facility out there and it’s not nearly big enough. So we’re going to move the operation to Arcadia. Currently, we have up to 32 people working for us; we intend to continue that growth. There’s no way we can do that where we currently are.”
RELATED REPORT: Arcadia becomes mall owner: Wise investment or looming financial folly?
There were some concerns about what would happen to the current renters at the mall.
“We have some renters here that are all types of businesses, and we were wondering what he would do with the large part of the mall, and how it would affect the people we already have renting,” Patsy Roberson, Council District 4 said.
McGehee said the businesses were welcome to stay.
District 5 Councilman Charles Butler said the town was trying to get the Department of Motor Vehicles out to the mall, and asked McGehee if that is something he would help the town achieve.
“That would be great,” McGehee said. “I’m interested in several aspects of the mall. My first priority for our business is to move everything from Dubach into Arcadia and get our shipping operation going. We have a couple offices we’re going to put in there, designers, management positions. We’re going to be doing some construction in the old Vanity Fair space to build some offices. The current vendors, we don’t plan to change that. My intention is to bring in other vendors so they can pay rent and help provide an extra stream of revenue.”
In the May town council meeting, Mayor O’Landis Millican opened three bids for the mall: Lincoln Capital, which bid $410,000; Pafford Ambulance Service, which bid $421,000; and McGehee.
Millican said the mall has been a sore spot for the town since he took office, adding that maintenance of the mall was costing the town too much money. He’s also pleased that the businesses currently in the mall will be able to stay.
Current renters include: S&P Barber School, Pafford Ambulance Service, LadyLee Beauty Supply, All Seasons Scrubs and Uniforms, Head Start Driving School, Scruggs Furniture and First Arcadia Church of God in Christ.
The town purchased the mall in 2017, under the leadership of the late Mayor Eugene Smith, paying $500,000 for it from the town’s investment funds and adding an additional $200,000 for repairs and maintenance.