COUSHATTA, La -- Until further notice, the Town of Coushatta is asking all water customers of Coushatta to refrain from using extra water.
Town officials said water customers should not use extra water for filling swimming pools, watering your grass/sprinkler systems, flowers, or washing your vehicles.
The town has been mired in water woes in recent weeks. Broken water mains left customers without water several days last week. It also forced schools to close two days.
The town is in the midst of upgrading its water system.