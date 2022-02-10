VIVIAN, La. - Vivian officials have issued a boil advisory for the town's water system.
The advisory was issued Thursday afternoon following a water valve break on the southeast side of town.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.