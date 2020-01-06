LOGANSPORT, La. – An influx of wastewater from a paper recycling plant is getting the blame for a stink in Logansport.
Social media has been buzzing in recent days about an odor that appeared to be taking over the town. Some blamed possible oil- and gas-related activities in the area.
However, on Monday town officials confirmed the smell is due to an influx of process water from Pratt Industries in Shreveport. The company recycles paper to make cardboard.
The company recently had a “catastrophic failure” at its processing tower, which interrupted the ability to process and dispose of production wastewater.
"They have been trucking the wastewater to our disposal site for about three weeks. Although the smell may be objectionable, there are no hazardous chemicals in this effluent,” according to a statement from town officials.
Meanwhile, equipment at the town’s oxidation lagoons is being upgraded to reduce or eliminate the odor. Four aerators and additional enzymes and bacteria will be added to improve the wastewater facility’s operations.
“This has been on our wish list for a long time and with the revenue generated from treating this waste product, we will be able to complete these upgrades and continue these upgrades and continue to improve our infrastructure throughout the town,” town officials said in the statement.