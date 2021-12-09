SHREVEPORT, La. - The 19th annual Toys for Tots event is bringing some Christmas cheer for some local boys and girls this holiday season.
The Caddo Parish Commission made its presentation Thursday of toys collected during the parish's holiday drive to the U.S. Marine Corps at a special event at Moffitt Automotive Group.
Parish employees and the commission donated hundreds of toys, bikes and other items and even helped to assemble toys as needed.
Toy donations are still being accepted and people can drop off toys at Porche Audi Shreveport. The toys will be picked up Friday so people have until Friday afternoon to drop them off.