Keithville Keatchie Road blocked

KEITHVILLE, La. -- Keithville Keatchie Road has reopened.

A stretch of the roadway was closed Thursday morning because of an 18-wheeler that slid off the road while the driver was turning south onto Keithville Keatchie Road from Preston Road.

No injuries were reported.  Deputies assisted until a wrecker cleared the way.

This is the second 18-wheeler to block traffic today. Highway 169 was temporarily closed north of Greenwood when a tractor-trailer slipped off the road. 

No injuries were reported there either, and the roadway was reopened about 30 minutes later. 

 

