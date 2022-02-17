KEITHVILLE, La. -- Keithville Keatchie Road has reopened.
A stretch of the roadway was closed Thursday morning because of an 18-wheeler that slid off the road while the driver was turning south onto Keithville Keatchie Road from Preston Road.
No injuries were reported. Deputies assisted until a wrecker cleared the way.
This is the second 18-wheeler to block traffic today. Highway 169 was temporarily closed north of Greenwood when a tractor-trailer slipped off the road.
No injuries were reported there either, and the roadway was reopened about 30 minutes later.