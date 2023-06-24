SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a national shortage of over 600,000 auto technicians. Over 76,000 will be needed each year to keep up with the demand of an evolving auto industry.
An older generation of auto technicians are retiring, and leaving a skill gap in their wake
Trade schools are educating a new generation of auto technicians as technology evolves away from grease and grime towards clean, battery powered energy.
"Lot of our diagnosing is on computers with scanners." says NLTCC Automotive Instructor Chris Thomas, "It's very high tech now. So they have to be versed with computers and scanners and things like that, and know how to run electrical type tests."
Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College is working to place students in high paying careers as well as work with local dealerships to teach students what they need to know as soon as they enter the workforce.
As more technicians are retiring, dealerships are reaching out to trade schools in order to fill these positions.
Thomas says, "I have phone calls or correspondence almost every day, saying, 'we need we need we need,' and NLTCC can place them if the student is ready to go in that direction. There's an 80% placement rate from my program"
Trence McCoy, Dean of Industrial Technology at NLTCC says, "Dealerships come to our programs and see where we are. They tell us what their needs are and what we can do to enhance our program. Their needs are something that we are having trouble fulfilling because we need to get more students into the program to be able to saturate the field."
The main barriers preventing new techs from entering the field are low pay, a negative stigma of the auto industry, and the difficulty of convincing young people that trade work is not only financially rewarding but also self gratifying.
With over 76,000 unemployed workers in Louisiana, and 6 million across the country, resources are being made available to help fill the need and get workers trained for careers that will last a lifetime.