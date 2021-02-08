SHREVEPORT, La. -- A dozen Shreveport police units are on the scene of a major crash on Bert Kouns at the intersection of Fern Avenue.
Four cars are involved.
An officer on the scene said the driver who caused the crash experienced a medical emergency. The driver's injuries are considered life-threatening, the officer said.
The driver first side swiped a truck going west on Fern Avenue then drove onto oncoming traffic and crashed into two more vehicles.
The driver and passengers of at least one vehicle were taken to the hospital, the officer said.
Police are directing traffic at the crash site.