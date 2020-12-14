NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Grand Ecore Bridge on state Highway 6 east of Natchitoches is partially blocked by an 18-wheeler that's lodged on the bridge's barrier wall, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
The crash, reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Monday, is affecting the flow of traffic in the westbound lane.
Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District No. 6 and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have units on the scene.
There were no injuries in the crash.
Natchitoches sheriff's deputies advise motorists to avoid traveling through the area. But if they have to, then pay attention to the road to avoid distractions and expect a delay while law enforcement and towing services work and clear the crash scene, which may take some time.