CARMEL, La. -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 at the Carmel exit are closed to allow clean-up from a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
The interstate is closed starting at mile marker 178. Traffic is being diverted at exit 177, which is the Carmel or state Highway 509 exit. Motorists can travel north to state Highway 1.
It's unknown how long the closure will last.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. when a pickup driver drove into the rear of an 18-wheeler that was carrying hazardous materials. Special equipment had to be moved onsite to clean it up the spill.