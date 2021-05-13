CARMEL, La. -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 at the Carmel exit in DeSoto Parish have been reopened.
The lanes were closed before noon today to allow for clean-up from a two-vehicle crash early this morning.
The closure started at mile marker 178, causing traffic to be diverted at exit 177, which is the Carmel or state Highway 509 exit.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. when a pickup driver drove into the rear of an 18-wheeler that was carrying hazardous materials. Special equipment had to be moved onsite to clean it up the spill.