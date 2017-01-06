I-49 north in Caddo Parish has reopened after a brief closure this afternoon.
DOTD closed I-49 north in Caddo Parish because of possible snow and ice, but have now reopened the rural stretch of highway.
DOTD’s emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways. Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather conditions. In addition, DOTD crews will apply salt to any affected bridges and roadways, remove fallen trees from the roadway and close roads as needed.
Safety Reminder:
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through areas that may be affected by accumulations of ice on the roadways, especially on elevated surfaces. Please be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.
Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way To Geaux app for the iPhone or Android devices, or the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.