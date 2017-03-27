Navigating the streets of Shreveport can be tricky, especially when there is road work in your path. Here's a look at this week's street inconveniences and closures for Shreveport.
INCONVENIENCED STREETS:
Water/Sewer/Drainage Improvements:
W. 70th Street at Mansfield Rd.
Valley View St., from Woodhaven Dr. to Timberview Lane
Red Bud Lane, from Woodhaven Dr. to Timberview Lane
Intersection of Westwood Park Dr. and Lyba St. – (CD Proj. 116)
Harrison St., from Wallace Ave. to Linwood Ave. – (CD Proj. 104/119/142)
Melrose St. from Wallace Ave. to Linwood Ave.. – (CD Proj. 104/119/142)
Woodfield Dr. from Browning St. to Harrison St. – (CD Proj. 104/119/142)
Monkhouse Dr., north of I-20 – (CD Proj. 116)
Kennedy Dr. from 70th Street to Joe Louis St. – (CD Proj. 114)
Broadway Ave. from Hollywood Ave. to Joe Louis St. – (CD Proj. 114)
W. 71st Street, from Clift Ave. to Wallace Ave. – (CD Proj. 104/119/142)
W. 72nd Street, from Union Ave. to Clift Ave. – (CD Proj. 104/119/142)
Intersection of Wyngate Circle & Woodfield Rd. – (CD Proj. 115)
Street Improvements:
Texas St. Bridge from Bass Pro Dr. to Spring St.
Village Green Dr. – from S. Dresden Circle to Sophia Lane
Akard Ave., from Ockley Dr. to Pierremont Rd.
Crockett St., from Common St. to Marshall St.
Fullerton St., from N. Hearne Ave. to Aero Dr.
Pine Hill Rd., from N. Market to city limit
Washington St. from Anderson Ave. to Oak St.
Fairfield Ave. from Pierremont Rd. to Southern Ave.
Centenary Blvd from Stoner Ave. to Kings Hwy
Ockley Dr. from Line Ave. to Gilbert Ave.
Highland Ave. from Jordan St. to Ockley Dr.
Gilbert Ave. from Stoner Ave. to Gregg Ave.
Louisiana Ave. from Fannin St. to Jordan St.
Creswell Ave. from Marshall St. to Ockley Dr.
Market St. from Youree Dr. to Stoner Ave.
Murphy St., Texas St. to I-49
Cargill Park – Access rd./ parking lots
Newcastle Blvd., from Bert Kouns to southern end of street
Sewer CCTV Cleaning & Inspection:
Southern Hills area, south of Williamson Way
Easement – Flournoy Lucas to Wallace
Area of Bert Kouns to Williamson Way and Mansfield to Kingston Rd.
CLOSED STREETS:
All Depts.:
Intersection of Woodfield Dr. and Browning St. – (CD Proj. 104/119/142)
Woodfield and Argyle St. closed to Thru traffic – (CD Proj. 115)
Monkhouse Dr. from I-20 to Greenwood Rd. (Intermittent for Water Repairs)