Traffic control officers at Bossier City schools helps with safety

BOSSIER CITY La. - School begins in less than a month, so Bossier Parish School Board and Bossier City Council are making sure students are safe at the schools' busiest hours, when students are entering and leaving school.
W.T. Lewis Elementary School and Parkway High School both deal with traffic problems during those peak school hours.
In the past, the school resource officers would be the ones directing traffic, but that became unsafe.
“Some of those intersections were removed from the school. They were farther away from the school than, you know, we're comfortable with… that's why, in light of today's environment, the sheriff wanted to make sure that our school resource officers could be in place where the children are on campus,” said Sonja Bailes, Bossier Parish School Board Public Relations Liaison.
Last year, the Bossier Parish Police Jury assisted with traffic control. This year, the Bossier Parish School Board requested the assistance again.
“It's assistance to be able to make sure that motorists get through… without long delays, but also that our children are safe on campus because the school resource officers are able to do their job by being on campus while someone else is directing traffic,” said Bailes.
On Tuesday, the Bossier City Council passed the request for $25,000 towards traffic control officers.
The W.T. Lewis road project that was meant to help with traffic control was also discussed at the city council meeting. It was originally supposed to be completed by the start of school but is now delayed until January.
This W.T. Lewis road project could also potentially eliminate the need for a traffic control officer at the elementary school. If a traffic control officer is unneeded after the project is complete, the school board will reimburse the unused funds.