SHREVEPORT, La -- Motorists still don't see the light at Southern Loop and Wallace Lake Road two years after the city council approved funding for it. And that has one member seeing red as the crossroads in his southern district gets busier and more dangerous.
"Makes me a little angry. I don't want somebody else to get hurt in this intersection while we're waiting," said District D Republican Grayson Boucher, as he watched noon hour traffic whiz by on Southern Loop past the intersection at Wallace Lake Road.
Boucher says there've been numerous accidents, some with severe injuries, in the two years since the council gave the signal a green light. KTBS 3 News archives show at least two fatalities in the last 11 years.
"I told the city engineer we need to put pressure on whoever this contractor is because I want to see the light up by the end of the year."
That's after Boucher says City Engineer Patrick Furlong told him that it's hoped the light is up by February. Boucher says Furlong told him that delays in shipping equipment are the reason the light at Southern Loop is not up.
Meantime, a new traffic signal, which was approved at the same time, is now in operation at much less traveled intersection in Cedar Grove. That's at St. Vincent Avenue and West 84th Street.
"All I know is they have a red light. We don't. And we desperately, desperately need a light out here," a frustrated Boucher said.
Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet, told KTBS in a statement that what the council approved two years ago did not complete the funding for the Southern Loop project.
"The city had full funding for the light at 84th and St. Vincent," Marquel wrote. "The City Council only allocated partial funding for the light at Southern Loop and Wallace Lake Road. Administration and staff were able to negotiate with the Parish for the rest of the funding."
Boucher characterizes the city's action as "foot dragging." He credits Caddo Commissioner John Atkins with helping steer funding from the parish for the intergovernmental project.
Boucher says Mayor Perkins shared his concern of the need to get the light installed when they spoke on Tuesday.
There's growth in both retail and residential development in his southern district. Cars and trucks fly by east and westbound on the loop, often faster than the 50 mile an hour speed limit.
There are only stop signs for north and southbound traffic on Wallace Lake Road. It's a white knuckle situation at peak driving times.
"It's very difficult to get out with the east-west traffic," Boucher says.