BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A busy Bossier City intersection will soon see improved traffic flow and safety through the installation of a new traffic signal.
Crews have already completed installing the signal pole foundations, mast arms, and the signal heads at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road.
The signal is scheduled at this time to be turned on and activated on Monday.
Once the signal is activated, the city will monitor traffic flow and patterns to determine if further adjustments to timing need to be made.
Motorists are cautioned to be aware of the activated signal and be prepared to navigate the intersection accordingly.