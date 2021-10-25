BOSSIER CITY, La. - Traffic headaches in Bossier City are nothing new. If you drive in that area, you know it firsthand.
A traffic study was approved earlier this year aimed at finding solutions to the congestion.
COVID-19 mandates and a disruption of regular traffic patterns during the height of the pandemic caused city officials to delay the project, Chief Administrative Officer Amanda Nottingham said.
But it's now underway.
The study focuses on Airline Drive and Benton Road in the north and Barksdale Boulevard in the south.
The traffic signal synchronization study will be going on for the next several months, Nottingham said. Urban Systems is conducting the study that will cost $150,000. The money for the study was taken from the River Boat Gaming Capital Fund.