SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is closing parts of two area interstates Monday. Starting at 7 a.m. crews will close the on-ramp from Swan Lake Road to I-220 West and the off-ramp from I-220 East to Swan Lake Road. The ramps will be closed for 45 days.
Several detours have been set up.
- Southbound Swan Lake Road motorists wishing to travel west on I-220 will be detoured to I-220 eastbound to Shed Road, and then routed to I-220 westbound.
- I-220 eastbound motorists wishing to exit onto Swan Lake Road will be detoured to Shed Road and routed to I-220 westbound to Swan Lake Road.
Also Monday, LA DOTD crews will close the inside westbound lane of I-20 near the Highway 154/Gibsland exit (exit 61). The work is repair damage following an accident back on Dec. 29th.
Then Tuesday, crews will close the outside westbound lane to repair the damage. During the closure lane width will be restricted to 11 feet.