MANSFIELD, La. – Organizers of the Big W trail ride held two weeks ago in Grand Cane are to be commended for holding a safe event, DeSoto Police Jury Administrator Michael Norton said this week.
Norton told police jurors during a meeting Tuesday there was only one issue but it was handled on-site by the security company Big W hired. Additionally, there were about two dozen deputies working overtime in the area to make sure there was not a repeat of the 2021 event that left one man shot and property damage in the village.
What may help in the future is the accessibility of a more locally-based security company. The Police Jury's special events permit requires organizers to have on-site security when attendance will be 200 or more. And the security must be provided by off-duty sheriff's deputies or a security company licensed with the state.
Big W had hired a firm out of New Orleans, but at the last minute the company withdrew because of a lack of manpower. So Big W hired Bulldawg Security out of Arcadia.
“I give them credit. They did a good job,” Norton said in a separate interview Friday.
The Pony Express Trail Ride is scheduled in the 200 block of Ware Road in Grand Cane on the weekend before July 4. Organizers also have hired Bulldawg Security, Norton said.
The trail ride’s special events permit is still pending approval from the parish sanitarian’s review but Norton anticipates signing it soon.
Also from the Police Jury’s regular meeting Tuesday:
- Police Juror Thomas Jones announced his resignation effective that day. He’ll be sworn in as Mansfield mayor on July 1.
- Ryan Todtenbier with Thomas, Cunningham, Broadway and Todtenbier CPA said the Police Jury received a clean audit opinion for 2021. There were no audit findings.
- The cooperative endeavor agreement with MBD Motorsports was signed after the company paid to overlay Independence Avenue at the airport. The road will be used in the company’s street racing show that is filming in DeSoto Parish.
- Treasurer Liliana Garcia said revenue for the Police Jury is up 34% year-to-date, while expenses are up 5%. Sales tax revenue is up 15%.
- The Police Jury voted to reinstate step increases for employees this year, signed a road swap agreement with DOTD on the I-69 Service Road, assigned new polling locations, abandoned 7-11 Road from the Natchitoches Parish line, reappointed Rodney Arbuckle to the DeSoto EMS District board and accepted Double Churches and Kavanaugh roads back into the road system.