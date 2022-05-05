A trail riding club that was denied a special event permit last year to put on an event in Bossier Parish has filed suit against the Police Jury, saying its constitutional rights have been violated.
A DeSoto Parish police juror whose own permit for a trail ride event in Mansfield this weekend has been questioned says the same riding club plans to file suit against the DeSoto Police Jury, too. Now she plans to put on her own ride without a permit.
“Our civil rights been violated,” Police Juror Jeri Burrell said during a committee meeting Monday night.
The plaintiffs in the Bossier lawsuit – Verndell D. Winn, Bossmane Riding Club and Ramon Green – filed suit Tuesday and claim the Bossier Police Jury had no authority to prevent them from holding their trail ride last year on private property without showing a “compelling reason” and without giving them reasonable notice their permit was being denied. As a result, they say their have suffered monetary damages as well as damage to their reputations and business operations.
A Bossier Parish district judge last June signed a restraining order preventing Bossmane Riding Club and Winn from holding what they billed as the “Dukes and Boots 3” event on Fullwood Road in Princeton. The group then tried to quickly move it to DeSoto Parish, but was denied there, too.
The Bossier Police Jury will fight the lawsuit, parish attorney Patrick Jackson said in a statement to KTBS.
“Bossier Parish is interested in facilitating wholesome family entertainment including its long tradition of hosting trail rides. Unfortunately, some people and operators have co-opted those great traditions to hold unlawful field parties involving underage drinking, inadequate toilet facilities, inadequate traffic control and security - among other issues involving generalized lawlessness due to excessive uncontrolled crowds in rural areas,” Jackson said.
He added: “To protect the community at large and the citizens in the area of the event and the attendees, Bossier Parish adopted a code mandating basic health and safety regulations be followed by these operators. These same operators were enjoined last year by a Bossier Parish Court for failures to abide by these basic safety ordinances. Now, they seek to operate in Bossier without abiding by these same laws. Bossier Parish will continue to maintain this basic level of safety for the community and will fight this new suit.”
Not exempt
Denial of Bossmane Riding Club’s permit came days after a trail ride in Grand Cane drew thousands of people and far exceeded the capacity of the private property where it was held. Grand Cane residents complained of property damage and trespassing. One person was shot.
The DeSoto Police Jury then strengthened its special event permits. The vote on the new permitting process was unanimous; however, Burrell, an outspoken supporter of the trail riders who also leads her own, has continued almost monthly to try and chip away as some of the new requirements.
She’s questioned why the nonprofit groups must fill out parish sales tax forms and also wants to be able to hire private security guards rather than off-duty DeSoto sheriff’s deputies.
DeSoto District Attorney Charles Adams told Burrell at a meeting last month nonprofits are not exempt from paying sales taxes when proceeds from admission fees yield a profit for the promoter. Vendors also are subject to sales tax requirements. He cautioned Burrell that advocating for non-payment of sales taxes equates to advocating breaking the law.
Parish policy violation
Burrell wanted to hold her Independent Riders trail ride and cookout Friday night and Saturday at a parish-owned building near Grand Cane. But she ultimately withdrew her special event permit after not responding to questions about her plan, parish Administrator Michael Norton said.
So, Burrell announced on social media plans to get around the permit’s requirements by holding her event on private property on Oxford Cut-off Road just outside of Mansfield.
“By the way, I forgot to tell you all. Admission is FREE, FREE, FREE, free!!!!!!! No need for permits or tax papers. Not about the money for us. It’s about the fellowship we have with the people. 25 and up,” Burrell wrote.
Norton said based on that post and other information he has, Burrell would still need to get a parish permit. But it’s too late for her to apply for another one since the application must be made at least 30 days ahead of the event.
Norton said he’s talked to Burrell and also followed up with a letter informing her if she holds her trail ride, she will be in violation of the parish’s special event permit policy, which the jury approved on June 22 and she voted for.
Thursday afternoon, Burrell acknowledged receipt of the letter on her Facebook page.
"Now I always said it is two things I will never do. Be bought or bullied. I have been told that one of our jurors has been bragging that if I have my event they were going to get me gone. I already have been threatened by the DA with malfeasance in office. Well so be it. Let them do what they got to do. I will be having my event. If I want to invite every riding club in the USA. I should have the right. I do not have a cover charge and not selling anything," Burrell wrote.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson told KTBS at the least, Burrell will be issued a citation or court summons if she holds her event in violation of the parish policy. He pointed out the difference between a private event and public event by using a wedding as an example. Invitations are sent out for a wedding, but Burrell has publicly advertised her trail ride with no limitation of attendance.
"There is a difference," he said.
"People should have the right to do what they please on private property as long as there is no money involved. There is no violation. I am going to take a stand. I will go to jail for a good reason. I will take one the the the people of this Parish. Next, you will need a permit for your next family reunion or a crawfish boil," Burrell wrote.
Her first social media post had already garnered the attention of property owners on Oxford Cut-off Road who think her event is the same one held in Grand Cane last year. One poster said he is prepared to protect his property.
At the committee meeting Monday, Burrell told fellow police jurors they need to revisit the permit policy.
“I bent over backwards to tell you this. There will be actions taken on these policies,” Burrell said, then alleging the policy that is in place targets “a certain ethnic people. … This was targeted towards a certain group of people, and I can prove that.”
She’s told police jurors previously that money generated from her trail ride goes to scholarships. She repeated that again Monday, listing off some colleges and organizations she said benefit. She then took issue with permits being denied for trail rides but granted for the “big car show and booty bumping contest.”
Denial questioned
In the Bossier lawsuit, attorney Loyd Thomas pointed out that the Bossmane Riding Club has had held trail rides on the Green property since 2003. He said it was conducive to trail rides because it had adequate space for the ride and parking.
Thompson also said there had been no significant damage or inconvenience to the public during that time.
Thompson contends the plaintiffs were not given a reason for the denial of the permit, and they did not have a way to appeal the Bossier Police Jury’s decision. He called the provisions of the ordnance governing special events permits “arbitrary and capricious and insufficient to apprise the public of the rules and regulations.”