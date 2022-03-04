Few can forget the scenes last summer when thousands of people descended upon the tiny village of Grand Cane to attend a trail ride and concert.
The June event drew estimates of 8,000 people, which far exceeded the expected capacity at the site on Blunt Mill Road. The space constraints caused attendees to string along the parish road and park on private driveways and property in downtown Grand Cane.
One man was shot, which presented a challenge for deputies and first-responders to get through the crowd.
Concern about increasing problems and public safety with some of the events prompted the DeSoto Police Jury to revisit its permitting process for such large-scale events.
A week later, the Bossier Police Jury got a court order to shut down a scheduled trail ride in Princeton because of problems associated with it the year before – and because of what had just happened in DeSoto. Bossier, too, strengthened its special permits requirements.
No major problems were reported in either parish after that. Then came the winter months, which are not so conducive to outdoor events.
But in recent weeks, as spring looms, those plans are in high gear again. However, two separate trail rides scheduled for this weekend in Bossier and DeSoto parishes won’t happen despite being advertised through social media.
The reason is the same in both parishes: Both organizers failed to follow permitting requirements. Mainly, neither applied for permits in a timely fashion. Bossier Parish requires application submission no later than 45 days before the event, while DeSoto has a 30-day window.
BOSSIER PARISH
“We’re for trail rides, we support them. We want them to have them. But they’ve got to do correctly,” Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford said.
The Bossier Police Jury only learned of plans for the “Big PD Livin Bonfire” through a Facebook post. That was communicated to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, which made contact with the organizer to inform them they could not hold the event.
The BPPJ ordinance states all commercial events where 100 or more people will be gathered must go through the application process, which includes providing proposed route maps, site plans, clean-up, emergency, health, sanitation, security and parking plans.
Organizers must pay a $500 permit fee, be prepared to pay security officers $30 an hour (with ratio of attendees to officers provided), and additionally pay any other fees associated with EMS services, state special events permit if alcohol is served or sold and provide a list of any vendors for tax collection purposes.
“If you’re commercial and you’re charging, you can’t have the event until you come in and see us,” Ford said.
Non-commercial events such as church gatherings, family reunions or non-political assemblies are exempt from the process.
The only special event permit issued so far in Bossier was for a neighborhood Mardi Gras parade. It was required because parish roads would be impacted.
Andrew Wilson of the Northwest Louisiana Trail Riders Association had asked to speak to the Police Jury at its meeting Wednesday; however, he was a no-show. Ford said Wilson wanted to complain about having to pay the permit fee for a trial ride he wanted to hold on Potter Road.
The fee is not negotiable for those who are charging at the gate, Ford said. “They are charging, $7, $10 or sometimes $20 per person to attend these events. … If they are charging, they have to follow our ordinance.”
DESOTO PARISH
DeSoto Police Jury Administrator Michael Norton said five applications for special events have been submitted so far this year. Not all are for trail rides. Two were approved, one denied, and two others are pending.
He’s not signed off on the others because requirements of the permit have not yet been met. Once the application is in hand, it goes to the sheriff’s office for its review of what falls under its jurisdiction. Then it goes back to Norton, who is the last person to say yes or no.
Applicants must pay a $250 fee. Other information that must be provided includes the location, type of event, projected attendance, property layout, traffic flow, parking, layout for restrooms and trash collection, riding trail directions if applicable and a signed release from the property owner.
If alcohol is to be served, then licenses have to be provided. And any vendors must be listed.
This weekend’s trail ride on Highway 5 in Gloster was denied because it did not meet the 30-day deadline for submission, Norton said.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said there only a few trail rides that happened late last year. None were held earlier in the year because of pandemic restrictions.
But of the ones that did take place, shootings happened at two of them. And in addition to Grand Cane, there were major traffic flow problems with a trail ride staged off Highway 175, he said.
Then again, he pointed to a trail ride that took place on Highway 5 in Kingston – which was among the first to follow the Police Jury’s new special events guidelines – and it was “the most successful and least problematic one we had,” Richardson said.
Richardson stands firm in his quest to do his part in making sure the events are as safe as possible – for the attendees and the public that’s traveling near those locations.
“Generally, we are in support of people having public events. And what we require is a minimum. But what we require is they do it in a way that public safety is a priority, particularly with traffic flow, the ability of public safety vehicles, ambulances, fire, to respond to those locations appropriately, as well as the amount of people who can be allowed in those particular locations. That’s part of it as well. As long as things are done correctly, we’re all about it and want to assist to make sure it can be done appropriately,” Richardson said.
Two DeSoto police jurors during a recent meeting were critical of the sheriff’s office’s handling of a trail ride last year. One complained that the organizer had to pay for on-site security as well as outside the gate.
Richardson said organizers have the option of hiring licensed security companies, and not just off-duty deputies. However, he will continue to recommend – not require – deputies be paid for handling traffic flow outside the event site as well. He said taxpayers should not foot the bill for security at private money-making events.
“But in event traffic becomes a problem, and they didn’t take measures to correct that, then we don’t have any choice but to go in and stop it for public safety purposes,” Richardson said.
The sheriff’s office’s use of a helicopter and drone to survey the crowd at one of last year’s trail rides also was criticized by a police juror, who felt it was over-stepping and an invasion of privacy.
Richardson said both were airborne for other purposes – the search for a lost child. But when the search was over, both were rerouted to the trail ride to get an idea of attendance and how traffic was flowing.
In talking with other sheriffs who have had similar problems with big events, Richardson said he learned there were more than a dozen people shot at similar events across the state, including an entertainer while on stage in Grant Parish.
“When things like that happen and law enforcement and medical are unable to respond in a timely manner, that’s a problem. That is my concern. I could care less about their party,” he said.