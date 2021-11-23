CADDO PARISH, La.- Area firefighters are counting on the community to respond to a call for help.
Officials with Caddo Fire District 3 put out a car trailer fire Tuesday night. Inside, were 3,000 shoebox gifts headed to needy children in Mexico.
Community members are pitching in to salvage what they can from the trialer. They need plastic shoe box containers.
Caddo Fire District 3 is asking anyone who wants to help to bring donations to the fire station at Greenwood Road by noon on Wednesday. You can also contact Chaplain Darrell Dean at the CFD Facebook page.