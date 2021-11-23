GREENWOOD, La. - Firefighters are counting on the community to respond to a call for help.
Caddo Fire District 3 extinguished a trailer fire Tuesday night. Inside, were 3,000 shoebox gifts headed to needy children in Mexico.
Community members pitched in to salvage what they could from the trailer.
Firefighters are asking anyone who wants to help to bring donations to the fire station at Greenwood Road by noon on Wednesday. Plastic shoe box containers are also needed.
Chaplain Darrell Dean can be contact on the fire district's Facebook page.