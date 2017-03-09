The crash happened at around 4:30 pm at a bus stop in the 3700 block of Jewella Avenue on Thursday.
Shreveport police say the driver of a Ford Ranger, Ray Rhodes’, flatbed trailer came off the hitch and veered into the bus stop.
Shreveport Fire Department Captain Jeff Teer said when he arrived on Engine 14 "bystanders were picking up the loaded trailer and pulling victims from underneath the mangled metal.
It took the efforts of SPD, SFD, and numerous bystanders to save the victims involved.
According to Shreveport police, none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. All five pedestrians, including a seven year old child, were taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, and no citations were issued at the scene.