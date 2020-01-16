VIVIAN, La. - An 18-wheeler carrying a load of empty tin cans and a Kansas City Southern freight train collided Thursday morning causing quite a mess.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release the truck was westbound on Mira Myrtis Road just off Highway 1 when the cab crossed the tracks and got struck in the mud. The trailer was cut in half by the northbound train.
Prator said the truck was carrying approximately 240,000 empty tin cans, which were scattered at the crash site.
The driver of the truck was not injured, but did receive a trick for failure to maintain a lane.