SHREVEPORT, La - Train enthusiasts and folks just curious about railroads and Shreveport history spent some time on Saturday at the Railroad and Water Works museum.
Model train displays, photographs, tours, talks, music and just whole lot of fun during Railroad Day at the Museum.
"We have a new generation of people coming out. The older generation still loves trains, they don't get out as much, but we have a lot of new people that are getting interested in trains and this is one way for them to get to realize what railroading is, how to get started and get more involved in the hobby," said Randy Guy, with the Red River Valley Historical Society.
"We had an amazing turnout, it's been such a nice day. We had some great talks and tours in both the railroad museum as well as the waterworks museum," said Jade Thornton, a volunteer for the event.
Upwards of 45 freight trains still wind their way through downtown Shreveport on some days.