KEACHI, La - An overnight train derailment in Desoto Parish.
First Responders have been on scene evacuating residences out of an abundance of caution due to a hazmat situation from the derailment.
The Evacuation zone is going to be any residence in the grid of Smyrna Rd to the 4way in Keachi, and Depot Rd to McCann Rd. Responders have been out knocking on doors to alert residents in those areas.
Again, this is out of an abundance of caution due to the materials involved in those derailed train cars.
If your home is located in this area, you are under evacuation. With exception to north of McCann Road on 789, everywhere else has been encouraged to evacuate.