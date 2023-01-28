KEACHI, La - An overnight train derailment in Desoto Parish has forced some residents from their homes.
State Police called for a mandatory evacuation within a 1.5 mile radius of the railroad crossing in Keachi of an abundance of caution due to a hazmat situation from the derailment.
The evacuation zone is any residence in the grid of Smyrna Rd to the 4way in Keachi, and Depot Rd to McCann Rd. Responders have been knocking on doors to alert residents in those areas.
Again, this is out of an abundance of caution due to the materials involved in those derailed train cars.
If your home is located in this area, you are under evacuation. With exception to north of McCann Road on 789, everywhere else has been encouraged to evacuate.
If you do not have anywhere to go, the Stonewall Community Center has been opened, which is located across from Salem Baptist Church on Stonewall Frierson Road.