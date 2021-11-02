BOSSIER CITY, La -- Stopped trains that block major roads are still a problem in Bossier City. And they still come as a surprise to some motorists, who believe railroad companies can be punished for sitting longer than 20 minutes.
Mark Cummings found out the hard way on East Texas Street, near Benton Road, on his way to do business on Monday. He said he was stuck for an hour and 16 minutes by a Union Pacific train.
"I couldn't believe it. I've been traveling down Texas Street for the last 20 years and I've just never seen it like that before," Cummings said.
Cummings explained he was doing work on his laptop and cellphone, as the wait dragged on. He called Bossier City Hall and was told to call the railroad instead.
Cummings said there needs to be penalties for railroad companies that stop traffic for too long.
"I'm all for progress and commerce and movement of goods and services. But we can't do that. Your city ceases to exist and function without that," he said.
Bossier City Police Lt. Bart Cavanaugh said federal law regulating interstate commerce prevents them from enforcing and fining the railroad for breaking the local 20-minute rule. So motorists are at the mercy of the railroad.
It's old news for Ali Ali, manager of Sam's Wireless, a cellphone repair business on Barksdale Boulevard near the same rail line. He said the situation has only gotten worse since our last story two years ago.
"They've got to find a way to fix this. Because it stays not for 15 minutes, 20 minutes. It's here 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 hours, 8 hours. I remember one time it was here from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. when we closed," Ali said when we revisited.
"You want us to make a living? How?" he added.
The trains are stalled as they wait to roll into the UP railyard across the Red River in Shreveport. The company blamed "congestion" at its "busy rail hub" two years ago.
Contacted on Tuesday for a reply, UP spokeswoman Robynn Tysver replied with a statement, saying in part, "We continuously work to minimize blocked crossings caused by stopped trains. Our goal is to keep trains moving and we are working to move rail shipments more efficiently."
Cummings urges officials to find solutions.
"What can we do? Do we shorten the train lengths? Do we shorten the stops? Do we move the yard further south?" Cummings asked rhetorically.
"This is an issue for anybody that lives in the city, or comes from outside the city to come shop in our city. This train is an issue," Ali said.
He says businesses all through his retail section of Bossier, which includes the Heart O'Bossier and Cross Roads shopping centers on the other side of the tracks, are harmed financially.
Cavanaugh said it's hoped that the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway road project will give traffic a train-free route to Benton Road. It extends the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway north. However, it may not be complete until late 2024.
Meantime, Tysver says drivers and pedestrians can report blocked crossings on Union Pacific tracks by calling their 24/7 Response Management Communications Center at 888-877-7267. They can also call the phone number posted near railroad crossings.