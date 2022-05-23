BATON ROUGE, La. - For the second consecutive year the Louisiana Legislature on Monday approved a bill that would limit girls sports to those whose sex matches that on their birth certificate.
The Senate voted 32-6 to go along with minor changes made in the House last week.
The House approved the measure 72-21.
The proposal, by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, is Senate Bill 44.
Gov. John Bel Edward vetoed a similar bill last year and has called it unnecessary and mean-spirited.
