Beth Mizell

State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, presents her legislation last month that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls sporting events. (Photo by Blake Paterson, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the second consecutive year the Louisiana Legislature on Monday approved a bill that would limit girls sports to those whose sex matches that on their birth certificate.

The Senate voted 32-6 to go along with minor changes made in the House last week.

The House approved the measure 72-21.

The proposal, by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, is Senate Bill 44.

Gov. John Bel Edward vetoed a similar bill last year and has called it unnecessary and mean-spirited.

Read more from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments