BATON ROUGE, La. - A Senate leader has filed a new proposal to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports after a similar effort last year sparked a historic veto override attempt.
The measure, Senate Bill 44, will be considered during the 2022 regular legislative session, which begins March 14.
The bill, called the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," was filed by Senate President Pro Tem Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton.
Read more on Sen. Mizell's legislation from our news partner The Advocate.