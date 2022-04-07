BATON ROUGE, La. - A bill that would prohibit transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on girls' sports teams at K-12 schools and colleges passed without opposition on Thursday out of the Senate Education Committee.
Senate Bill 44 from Franklinton Sen. Beth Mizell, the Senate's second-ranking Republican, mirrors a similar proposal that won legislative approval last year but was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Backers of the measure say they are trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition and preserve equality for women’s sports.
“The intent of the bill is to allow biological females the opportunity to compete fairly with other biological females,” Mizell said. The legislation says a person's "biological sex" would be determined by the sex listed on their original birth certificate issued at birth.
Opponents said the ban would discriminate against people who already are marginalized, and argued it addresses a non-existent problem, noting that there are no known transgender athletes currently competing in Louisiana.
