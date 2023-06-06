CADDO PARISH, La.- Volunteers say the Bayou that runs through Cherokee Park is filled with litter and it gets even worse when it rains.
"When it rains the trash goes all the way down the drain and it ends up in the bayou," said Donna Curtis, Executive Director of Shreveport Green.
"That's where we get the gum wrappers, the fast food items. We also get things from garbage cans."
"To add to that people also throw things in there. They throw tires and bicycles. We've even gotten television sets."
Donna Curtis with Shreveport Green says although they have been cleaning it up it has become a little too much for them to handle. That's why they are asking the Caddo Commission for $30,000 to get more help in cleaning up the Bayou. Commissioners advanced the ordinance at this week's work session.
