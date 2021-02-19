Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility less than one mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&