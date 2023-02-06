NEW BOSTON, Texas – Travis Turner was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the strangulation murder of former girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at her home in Texarkana, Texas.
The deliberation lasted only 30 minutes and the jury also handed Turner a $10,000 fine.
Turner told Judge Tidwell he did not want to sign the appeal document.
Turner was found guilty by a Bowie County jury on Friday.
The defendant was in restraints during the trial due to his combative behavior in jail prior to the court proceedings.
Judge John Tidwell ordered that the restraints be hidden from the jury to maintain a fair trial.
The jury of six women and six men found Turner guilty less than three hours after he took the stand.