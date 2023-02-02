NEW BOSTON, Texas – T trial is underway in Bowie County for the man accused in the alleged murder of Jennifer Garrett, 29, of Texarkana.
Travis Turner has pleaded not guilty in the death of his former girlfriend on Aug. 12, 2021.
Two of Garrett’s friends testified Wednesday of having discovered Garrett dead in her home. Garrett’s best friend, Trystan Reed, testified that Garrett seemed worried and stressed over her relationship with Turner.
"She was in a very dark place mentally. She was always waiting around on his call,” said Reed.
A counselor testified that Garrett showed signs of mental and emotional abuse in the relationship.
The defendant’s mother, Travistene Turner, said on the stand that her son’s behavior had taken a turn for the worse after his father passed away.
“I realized his personality had changed … everyone deals with grief a different way,” said Travistene Turner.
Travis Turner has been combative while awaiting trial, refusing mental health evaluations and the judge ordered him held in restraints during the trial.
If convicted, Turner faces five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison.