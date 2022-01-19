BATON ROUGE, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder, who is making the rounds this week ostensibly to update folks on doings at the government office that holds Louisiana's bank accounts, is also telling supporters he plans to run for governor in 2023.
He visited the Jefferson Parish Republican group, Pelican State Pachyderm Club on Tuesday night, making it clear that he was thinking hard about the race. He spoke to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday.
Tuesday morning, he was on “Talk Louisiana” public radio program – where eight years ago John Bel Edwards announced his candidacy. Host Jim Engster said the treasurer is “literally running” for governor, “at least until he changes his mind.” Schroder didn’t contradict.
Engster asked if he could raise the $10 million that many consider the entry price in a race for Louisiana governor.
“Are you confident you can do it?” Engster asked.
“Well yeah,” Schroder replied. “Money is always an issue. But the most money doesn’t always win.”
He then went on to describe how he had to raise big money for statewide campaigns before. Schroder was elected Treasurer in 2017, taking over for John Kennedy, who left the post for the U.S. Senate. He was re-elected in 2019.
Schroder declined to comment through a spokesperson Wednesday.
The Covington Republican, however, told supporters in a text message that he met with his family and “we will be entering the governor’s race.”
“Timeline for announcement is not set yet, but I wanted to let you know,” the text said. “And if you are asked, you can say ‘yes he is in the race.’”
Before elected treasurer, Schroder spent a decade in the state House, where he cut his teeth as a “fiscal hawk” who opposed using one-time money for recurring expenses. He is a military veteran and graduate of East Jefferson High School and Southeastern Louisiana University.
He owns several real estate companies on the north shore, according to his financial disclosures.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Attorney General Jeff Landry are two Republicans frequently mentioned as candidates for governor. Neither has ruled out a run, but neither has said they would run.